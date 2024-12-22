Completing a sweet project

Trundle Central School Stage 4 Technology Mandatory have finished their lolly dispensers and seemed very happy with the result. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 11/12/2024By

Latest News

Kiacatoo CWA

22/12/2024|

Kiacatoo CWA Notes December 2024 On Tuesday 3rd December we all [...]

We recommend