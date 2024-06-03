Competing in the PSSA Western Netball Trials

Lake Cargelligo Central School students Tahlai and Molly recently took part in the PSSA Western Netball Trials in Orange.

They played in seven games, and won five of them. Both girls played well, although Tahlai was still not 100% after being sick the week prior.

“Congratulations to both these girls for their efforts. Molly has been selected to go on to the next level of trials. Once again, thanks to their families, who support and transport them to these events.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.