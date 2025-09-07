Community enjoy Open Day Fun

On Friday 15th August, Tottenham Central School celebrated Open Day with the school community.

“The weather was beautiful and our school looked fabulous.” said a post on the schools Facebook page.

“Our Book Parade was a highlight with some tough competition, followed by our open classrooms. Our parents and carers had a lovely time checking in on all the wonderful things our students have been up to, and the book fair was a hit.

“The afternoon saw the SRC host a trivia competition, and we are pleased to announce the winners of the Trivia competition were ‘The Legends’. Well done and thank you to everyone who helped make this day the success it was!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.