Coming together to help

On Sunday 3rd March, members of the Ungarie community came to lend a hand to help out the Ungarie Preloved store.

The second hand store is temporarily closed to do some work to the building. To make the work load a bit lighter, a working bee was organised to help prepare for painting etc.

The Ungarie Preloved store sent their thanks to the following volunteers for helping on the day: Kylie, Gav, Lachie & Taylah Ward (representing CanAssist), Lisa, Ryan, Shay, Tyler, Brogan & Ryder Crofts & Kristin (representing P&C and UCS), Rachel & Samantha Spencer (representing UCS), Rob & Carol Rattey (representing RSL), Sheree & Aliah Birks (representing Ungarie Preloved), Tegan Buzz (for providing the yummiest morning tea), Emily Buzz & Kylan for organising jelly slice and Faye & Dorsy. We couldn’t have done it without you!

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Preloved Facebook page.