Coden wins all events

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Coden who gained first place in all of his Multi Class events at the recent Athletics Carnival. Because of these results, on Friday 2nd August, Coden travelled to Dubbo to compete in the Western CHS Athletics Trials. Well done Coden. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
