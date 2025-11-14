Coden represents school in Virtus World Athletics Championships

Fifteen-year-old Coden Stenhouse, a Year 10 student at Lake Cargelligo Central School, has made history representing Australia at the 2025 Virtus World Athletics Championships, recently held in Brisbane from October 8th – 15th 2025.

The Virtus World Athletics Championships is the premier global competition for athletes with intellectual impairments, bringing together over 300 competitors from more than 40 nations across all continents. Events are run under World Para Athletics rules, and the II-2 division — in which Coden competed — is specifically for athletes with Down Syndrome.

As one of Team Australia’s youngest representatives, and the youngest competitor in the II-2 Division, Coden proudly wore the green and gold against some of the world’s best para-athletes. His performances were nothing short of exceptional, breaking multiple national records and achieving personal bests across both track and field.

In the 200 metres, Coden delivered an impressive run, narrowly missing qualification for the final, but still achieving a personal best and setting a new Australian Under 17 T21 record. Competing for the first time in the 400 metres, he once again etched his name into the record books, breaking the Australian Under 17 T21 record in that event as well.

Coden’s success extended to the javelin, where he again broke the Australian Under 17 T21 record, demonstrating his versatility as both a sprinter and a field athlete. His crowning achievement came as part of the Australian II-2 Men’s 4×100 metre relay team, which stormed home to win the silver medal — while also setting a new Australian T21 4x100m Relay record.

These remarkable performances are the result of years of commitment, travel, and family support. Coden trains in Griffith twice a week, a three-hour round trip from Lake Cargelligo, where he receives specialist coaching in sprinting and field events such as long jump, shot put, discus, and javelin. On other days, he undertakes gym and sprint sessions at home, supported by his parents Chris and Deanna, and siblings Sienna and Jaaron.

Coden’s dedication has also seen him represent both the Western Schools Sports Association (WSSA) and New South Wales at major state and national competitions, including the NSW Combined High Schools Athletics Championships, the NSW All Schools Championships, and the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships for the past three years.

His record-breaking efforts at the Virtus World Championships are not just personal milestones — they are a source of immense pride for his school, his town, and his country. Coden’s determination, humility, and passion for athletics have made him a role model for young athletes everywhere.

Coden’s achievements show what’s possible when talent meets hard work and unwavering family support, he’s an inspiration to everyone in Lake Cargelligo.

Coden now has his sights set on future international competitions, continuing to push boundaries and redefine what is possible for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.