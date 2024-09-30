Coden places first

Coden from Lake Cargelligo Central School is very pleased with himself after placing first in two events in the Combined High Schools State Athletics in Sydney recently. He has placed first in the 200 metre race and also first in Long Jump, competing in the T21 Multi Class Category. “We are super proud of him. A huge effort Coden. Congratulations.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.