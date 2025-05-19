Coden gets selected

A huge congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Coden Stenhouse who has been selected to represent Australia at a Virtus World Championships to be held in Brisbane from the 8th-15th of October 2025.

Over 300 athletes from more than 30 countries are expected to compete.

What an enormous achievement for Coden, and also his parents and extended family who continually support him with his sporting endeavours.

“We are all so very proud of your dedication and achievements.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.