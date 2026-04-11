Coden Competes In NSW Junior Championships

In mid March, Lake Cargelligo Central School student Coden travelled to Sydney to take part in the NSW Junior Championships held at Olympic Park.

He competed in a range of track and field events and came away with some new medals to add to his growing collection.

He placed 3rd in the 100m sprint, running a new personal best. In the 200m he placed 2nd, with another personal best, and improving the time of his own Australian record. He placed 2nd in Long Jump and 3rd in Shot Put, and 5th in Javelin.

He is now headed to the 2026 National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Brisbane in April.

The time, effort and perseverance he puts into his sport is on display at every meet, and also the tireless commitment of his family who support him in his endeavours.

“Go Coden!! You are our champion!!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.