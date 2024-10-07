Co-op says farewell to Kath
On Wednesday 18th September, Tullibigeal Co-op farewelled one of their loved Co-op workers, Kath.
Kath has been working with us for 16 years, mostly on the front counter and more recently in the Post Office as well.
On behalf of the directors, staff and community we wish you all the best in your retirement.
Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our store. We will all miss you and I know there is a lot of little faces that you will miss seeing as well.
Catch you soon when you visit. You really are just part of our community
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Coop Facebook page.
