Clubs dominate

Bridge

A better turn up at the latest game resulted in our playing a nine-person individual movement.

Clubs appeared to dominate, and it seemed I was dealt six or more clubs, Jack high on too many hands. With few points, this is an almost useless hand to bid and play.

Along with clubs, there seemed to be a lot of voids as well. Voids were common and when they occurred, they were of cause in partner’s suit. Again, not ideal for bidding.

On the plus side there was one grand slam (gotten but not bid) and one small slam (again not bid).

Edwina played a wonderful game and won with 3,600 points. Very close behind was Judy with 3,580 points, followed by Max with 3,270 points. Well done all!

Someone found a hole in a nudist colony fence. The police are looking into it.

Take care,

Bridget.