Clubs dominate

Bridge

Peter joined us for a game last week, and it was good to see him.

The cards were interesting as usual, and a good number of games were bid and achieved.

We have just about given up on our new computer. This piece won’t talk to that bit, and we cannot rely on it to keep score. So, once again, back to manual scoring.

At the end of the day John and Peter won, but not sure by how much. Sue and Debbie came second, and Bonnie and Max came third.

Our Christmas party is next week, and I am looking forward to having a great time.

It doesn’t matter if your glass is half full or half empty … as long as you have the rest of the bottle!

Keep well and happy.

Bridget.