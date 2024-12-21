Clubs dominate
Bridge
Peter joined us for a game last week, and it was good to see him.
The cards were interesting as usual, and a good number of games were bid and achieved.
We have just about given up on our new computer. This piece won’t talk to that bit, and we cannot rely on it to keep score. So, once again, back to manual scoring.
At the end of the day John and Peter won, but not sure by how much. Sue and Debbie came second, and Bonnie and Max came third.
Our Christmas party is next week, and I am looking forward to having a great time.
It doesn’t matter if your glass is half full or half empty … as long as you have the rest of the bottle!
Keep well and happy.
Bridget.
Latest News
Clubs dominate
Bridge Peter joined us for a game last week, and [...]
Third person charged following shooting
A third person has been charged over an alleged shooting [...]
Secondary boys explore Orange
The Trundle Central School Secondary boys trip was a huge [...]
Successful Cushion Concert
A very successful Cushion Concert was held at the Condobolin [...]
Safe on Social Workshop
On Thursday 5th December, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
Lifeskills competition
As part of their textiles unit in Year 7/8 Technology [...]