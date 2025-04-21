Close Competition in the Club Mixed Pairs

Condobolin Sports Club Men’s Bowls

Steve Brasnett and Mark Marshall won the Meat Run on Sunday 13th April defeating Michael Coe and Wendy Byrnes. In the other games Dave Carter Jnr and Guy defeated Grant Davis and Bill Cunningham, and Max Johnson, Al Stuckey and Mick Collins defeated Pete Brasnett, Micheal Leal and Steve Taylor.

In the Club Mixed Pairs Pauleen Dimos and Frank Golya were narrowly defeated by Pam Nicholl and Michael Waller twenty-five to five and Danielle and Laurie Thompson defeated Cathy Thompson and Grant Davis twenty-one to nineteen after being nineteen all on the second last end.

The Autumn Business House Bowls comp has finished, congratulations to Swiss Watch Centre who won the comp. Thanks to the Sponsors Condo Quality Meats, Lachlan Agencies, Waller Family, Tickle Family, Fletcher International, Logans Bobcats. Thanks to Mal, Brendan and Max for looking after the greens, Kirsten, Lowanna and Trish for the bar, Mick, Willo and Gordon for the food, and Al, Colleen, Cobber, Marilyn and Laura for the table and the raffle.

The formal Business House competition may have finished but Thursday night bowls are still happening, it’s not a set comp just run week to week until whenever. The format is simpler, team names in by Wednesday night, three bowl triples, ten ends and a draw for a lucky winner and loser. Last week Deevesy were the winners and Foodworks the lucky losers.

On Saturday 12th April, Max Johnson, Michael Coe and Ray Burnes travelled down to West Wyalong for the Lionel Fuller Memorial, they won both their games and came first, not bad considering they were asked to replace a team that pulled out during the week.

Peak Hill Presidents Day is on Saturday the 17th of May.

The Club Fours will be held over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of May, nominations by the 23rd and all teams must have at least two minors.

From Easter on until further notice the Sunday bowls will be starting at 1pm.

Contributed.