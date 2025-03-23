Clontarf invite staff to lunch

On Thursday 20th February, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Clontarf group extended a lunch invitation to the school staff. Some of the boys helped to prepare and cook a barbeque for everyone. This gave the staff an opportunity to spend time with the students in an informal setting, and to enjoy a delicious lunch at the same time. A huge thank you to the Clontarf boys and their mentors. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.