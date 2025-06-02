Classic rugby day out for Condobolin Rams

Condo Rams vs Cootamundra – Match Report

The mighty Condo Rams hit the road on Saturday 17th of May, for a clash against the red-hot Cootamundra outfit.

With 19 legends on board (including a couple of retired greats and a few last-minute ring-ins), spirits were high as we rolled into town ready to play some country footy.

Coota, unfortunately, had other plans.

The first half saw the home side come out swinging, racking up 4 tries and nailing 3 conversions before the bench had a chance to sit down. But the Rams weren’t going home empty-handed, no sir. Our only try came from none other than our ‘retired’ club president, who clearly forgot he hung up the boots and decided to run a beauty over the line like it was 2003.

Shame we missed the kick, but it’s not every day you see a bloke score from one metre out and still need a rest.

Half-time score: Coota 26 – Condo 5.

The second half saw Coota add another 6 tries and 5 conversions, but not without a fight. The Rams dug deep and kept turning up, even as injuries started to take their toll. With bodies dropping left, right and centre, blokes played through pain, out of position, and with more heart than a cardiologist’s waiting room. The scoreboard didn’t reflect it, but the effort was massive, and didn’t go unnoticed.

In one of the more unforgettable moments, the referee had to pause the game, not for an injury, not for a card… but to apply Deep Heat to his inner thigh. Nothing says “country rugby” like the man with the whistle getting a mid-game rubdown in front of both teams. Inspirational scenes.

Final 20 minutes and the ref starts handing out sit-down specials. One for us, one for them. Classic country hospitality.

Final score: Coota 66 – Condo 5.

Sure, the scoreboard got a workout, but so did our defensive line. The Rams showed up with heart, determination, and a willingness to tackle blokes twice their size.

Between the one-metre special from our retired president and the ref’s mid-game rubdown, it was one of those classic country rugby days we won’t forget… no matter how hard we try.

We weren’t out of puff- just outmuscled. But we’ll be back next week, still standing, still swinging, and still proud to wear the blue and gold jersey.

Points: 1 Point: Tom Clemson; 2 Points: Jarryd Walmlsey; 3 Points: Will Clemson. Players’ Player: Jack Kirk.

Up the Rams!

Deep Heat Diaries.

ABOVE: The mighty Condo Rams took on Cootamundra on Saturday, 17 May. Unfortunately they did not come away with the win, but they enjoyed a classic country rugby day, nevertheless. Image Credit: Clemos Photography.