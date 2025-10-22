Class of 1966

Looking back at history in Tullibigeal. Brian Henderson posted this throwback class photo of years 5 & 6 from 1965 in the Tullibigeal Noticeboard Facebook group. • ABOVE: Back: Tony Glasgow, Keith Carter, Allan Martin, Col Haworth, Terry Dwyer and Bill Fyfe. Third row: Graham Barrass, Brian Henderson, Terry Fyfe, Wayne Forrest, Peter Haworth, Stan Orr and Garry Colvin. Second row: Lynette Hanns, Lea Ridley, Robyn Matthews, Coral Cross, Dawn Ridley, Julie Leadbitter, Wendy Haworth, Kay Imrie, Judy Delahunty and Gwen Mickan. Front: Gary Whymark, Brian Orr, Fred Barrass, Phillip King, Michael Dwyer and Peter Dwyer. Teacher was Graham Mulley. Absent Janelle Browne. Image Credit: Brian Henderson via Tullibigeal Noticeboard Facebook group.