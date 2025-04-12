CJCA players recognised for their efforts

By Melissa Blewitt

Junior cricketers were recognised for their commitment and dedication to the game.

Sportsperson of the Year went to Miller Taylor. This award is presented to a player from all age groups across the club. They do more than show up and play. They involve themselves in the team and they are respectful to all and respected by their peers. This person plays the game in the right spirit and is not focused on individual success.

Macauley Packham (Under 13s), Eli Heffernan (Under 14s) and Hudson Cartwright (Under 17s) were named Cricketers of the Year.

The Luke ‘Fanta’ Grimmond Representative Cricketer of the Year Trophy went to Rachel Grimmond and Eli Heffernan. It was presented by Luke’s sons Zac and Josh Grimmond.

Anabel Allen was recognised with the Bob and Erika Kuhn Most Improved trophy for Under 13s. Charles Patton (Under 14’s) and Ellijah Turner (Under 17’s) were the recipients in the other Most Improved age categories.

Most Determined Junior Cricketer awards went to Maddox Stewart (Under 13’s), Rachel Grimmond (Under 14’s) and Jaren Blewitt (Under 17’s) for a positive attitude and determination week in, week out.

Maddox received the David ‘Toad’ Donnelly Memorial Trophy for his efforts. Mark Goodsell was asked to present the trophy.

Maddox’s determination can be seen by his approach to taking on spin bowling. He is always looking to improve and uses his processes to gauge success and what to change. Rachel played all year and gave 100 per cent despite an injury to her wrist which stopped her bowling. She dominated with the bat when given the chance. Jaren may not be up there in the stats but is always wanting to be in the action on the field or with bat/ball in hand.

The following was read out by Condobolin Junior Cricket Association President Brayden Davis at the Presentation Day in relation to the awarding of the David ‘Toad’ Donnelly Memorial Trophy:

“David had a lifetime passion for cricket. Before he moved to Condobolin, David was selected to play for a NSW Indigenous XI and narrowly missed selection to tour England with the Australian Indigenous team.

“David strived to play cricket at the highest level. He played club cricket with Kiacatoo and proudly represented Condobolin at every opportunity. He played for Lachlan Council as captain and represented Western Zone at Country Championships.

“In 1997, David became the only person in Lachlan Cricket history to take 5 wickets and score a century in the same game when Condobolin defeated Parkes in the Lachlan Cricket Final.

“David’s determination was twofold. Not only did he have a determination to win and become better, but he also had a determination to make those around him become better players as well. This is what made David special, as determined as the individual can be, he worked out how to infuse his team with his enthusiasm and determination to succeed, but always with integrity, positivity and a sense of humour.

“The winner of this award has exhibited the same contagious determination and enthusiasm.”

Wentworth Lark was recognised with the JJ ‘Bobby’ Cole Encouragement Award. This is awarded to a player who has shown their love of cricket and who the committee are encouraging to continue pursuing their cricketing career. Lucas Newell (Under 14’s) and Baden Riley (Under 17’s) were the other Encouragement Award age group recipients.

Lucy McFadyen won the Goodsell Family Award for Most Consistent Girl. Eli Heffernan won the Davis Family Award for Most Consistent Boy. These trophies are awarded to a male and female player from all age groups across the Club who may not top the statistics list, however, shows consistency across all aspects of the game.

The Perpetual trophies were presented by Steve Taylor from Betta Home Living (Condobolin).

In the Kiacatoo team, Oscar Charters had the Most Catches (five). Levi Daure scored the Most Runs (172) for Kiacatoo. Oscar Charters took the most wickets (11). Best on Field (3,2,1) was Jayte Golya and the Cricket Spirit Award went to Logan Bell. These awards were presented by Terrence Worthington. Sponsors for Kiacatoo were A Grade Lasering, Helloworld Travel Forbes and Betta Home Living.

Harvey McFadyen, Alec Patton, Dirk Riach and Rowley Lister took the most catches (3) in the Gilgais team. Sonny Lister took the most wickets (9), and Harvey McFadyen scored the most runs (252) – he topped the competition. Best on Field was Sonny Lister and Chad Worland won the Cricket Spirit Award. Lisa McFadyen presented these awards. Sponsors for Gilgais were Ross Bros Excavations, Inland Petroleum and Betta Home Living.

In the Milby team, Logan Crammond took the most catches (7) and scored the most runs (197). Logan Crammond took the most wickets (11) and the best on field was Anabel Allen. Benji Anderson received the Cricket Spirit Award. Sean Crammond presented these awards. Sponsors for Milby were Jack and Joe, No Moo 4 U, Helloworld Travel Forbes and Betta Home Living.

For Colts, Hudson Taylor scored the most runs (83). Tommy Kirkman and Peter Elias took the most wickets (6). Lucas McMaster had the most catches (5) and the best on field (3,2,1) was Jace Ireland. Hudson Taylor won the Cricket Spirit Award. Alisha Taylor and Bec Watt presented the awards. Sponsors for the Colts were Building Empowered Communities, Condobolin Milling and Betta Home Living.

Macauley Packham took the most catches (6) for Waratahs. Rory Packham took the most wickets (14) – he topped the competition, and Macaulay Packham scored the most runs (229). Best on Field was Hayley Small and Lincoln Barrass won the Cricket Spirit Award. Stevie Pawsey, Chris Nagle and Jay Packham presented these awards. Sponsors for the Waratahs were Chris Nagle Electrical, SB Kitchens and Betta Home Living.

In the Under 13s competition, Gilgais took on Trundle in the Grand Final. Kiacatoo won the day, with Harvey McFadyen named Player of the Grand Final by the two umpires on the day – Scott Worthington and Adrian Milne. Both teams were presented with their trophies on Presentation Day.

The Under 14s team played in the Parkes District Junior Cricket Association Competition. Most runs and catches went to Eli Heffernan. Jacob Doyle and Eli Heffernan shared taking the most wickets. The Cricket Spirit Award went to Charles Patton. These awards presented by Steve Taylor from Betta Home Living (Condobolin).

In the Under 17s most catches went to Joshua Grimmond, most wickets went to Ellijah Turner, most runs to Hudson Cartwright. Jack Fitzgerald received the Cricket Spirit Award. Craig Venables was the coach.

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Lachlan and Above Representatives for the 2024/2025 season were also recognised on the day. They included Hudson Cartwright, Zac Grimmond, Nate Vincent, Jaren Blewitt, Ellijah Turner, Eli Heffernan, Rachel Grimmond, Jacob Doyle, Kye Kendall, Callan Venables, Macauley Packham, Lucy McFadyen, Harvey McFadyen, Logan Crammond, Joe Fitzgerald, Rory Packham and Maddox Stewart.

Junior and Master Blasters players also received a trophy for their participation during the 2024/2025 season. These were presented by Scott Worthington, Club Captains Zac Grimmond and Harvey McFadyen.

Blasters players included Jed Anderson, Austin Barnes, Flynn Brasnett, Piper Calton, Leo Cronje, Josiah Dodgson, Henry Hocking, Zaylen Jones, Hayden Leslie, Rome Pawsey, Finley Saunders, Arlo Small, Issac Small, Jordan Small, Eli Thorpe, Louie Thorpe, Nora Venables, Boyd Worland, Taylah Worland, Zeke Worland and Lachlan Worthington.