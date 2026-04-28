Ciara joins the team

The Condobolin Argus is pleased to welcome Ciara Collins as our newly appointed Advertising Sales Representative.

With over 13 years of experience in marketing, advertising, digital media and brand partnerships, Ciara brings a wealth of industry knowledge and creative expertise to the role. Her career spans work with a diverse range of businesses and organisations across tourism, events, professional services, retail and lifestyle industries at local, regional and national levels.

As an Advertising and Marketing Director plus PR & Brand Partnerships Manager, Ciara specialises in shaping brand identity and driving growth through strategic marketing campaigns, compelling visual storytelling and engaging copywriting.

Her background includes digital and traditional advertising strategy, SEO and paid media campaigns, social media growth, analytics and reporting, professional photography and videography, and end-to-end campaign coordination.

Ciara is passionate about building genuine relationships within the communities she works alongside. She believes local newspapers play a vital role in celebrating regional businesses, services and community initiatives, and she is committed to helping advertisers share their stories in a way that feels both authentic and impactful.

Now proudly working with the Condobolin region, Ciara will be the primary liaison for advertising clients and the go-to contact for all feature advertising, campaign strategy and promotional opportunities within the Condobolin Argus.

She looks forward to connecting with local business owners and working collaboratively to plan advertising that delivers strong visibility and meaningful results.

Local businesses are encouraged to connect with Ciara to discuss upcoming promotions, seasonal campaigns and forward advertising bookings to ensure maximum exposure throughout the year.

She looks forward to connecting with local business owners and contributing to the continued growth and visibility of the Condobolin community.

Ciara works remotely, but can be contacted by phoning 02 6895 2833 or emailing advertising@condobolinargus.com.au