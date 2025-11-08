CHS sneaks into Western Semi Finals

CHS Open Boys Cricket Report

After a long break over winter the Boys Cricket team reconvened to take on Grenfell (The Henry Lawson High School) in the Quarter Finals of the Alan Davidson Shield. Despite limited preparation for most of the boys confidence was high and everyone was enthusiastic for the start of a new season. The weather gods were kind with a light breeze and some cloud cover holding the 40-degree temperatures at bay.

CHS batted first with Josh and Zac Grimmond again opening. Both boys looked determine to get off to a solid start with some solid defence frustrating the opposition early. Josh copped a sharp short ball in the fifth over with the bowler taking his own catch. Eli Heffernan joined Zac at the crease and after causing Bathurst High plenty of head aches in the last game they quickly went about building the team total. By drinks they had taken the total to 88 and it appeared that another huge total was on the cards. The curse of the drinks break struck again with Zac being dismissed for 33 in the second over after drinks. The next four overs went the way of the visitors with Nate Vincent and Callan Venables falling quickly and Eli getting caught on the boundary. He departed for 58 off 48 with the team looking comfortable at 5/135. Miller Taylor then played the anchor role for the remainder of the innings as his teammates came and went at regular intervals. With some unbelievable power hitting, one six travelled easily 80m, and a determination and concentration rarely seen, Miller was able to reach his fifty with another towering six. In the end he went for one too many and was caught on the boundary with his score on 54 and the team score on 198. Unfortunately, there were still six overs to go and the total appeared a little skinny.

After a quick lunch break, under clearing skies and disappearing wind the boys went about defending their total. The lack of preparation and early season game showed early with our bowlers struggling to find the line and length that had taken them to the Western Final the previous season. It wasn’t until the thirteenth over before Callan Venables made the first break through taking their Captain for 33. With renewed enthusiasm from the wicket and a quick drinks break the team went about strangling the Grenfell batting line up. Grenfell were 10 runs behind at the first break and after 15 overs straight of off spin bowling from Jaren Blewitt, Eli and Zac they had fallen further behind the run rate, needing six and a half an over to win. The opposition still had plenty of wickets in the sheds and the game was evenly poised. After drinks Jacob Doyle was bought into the attack for the first time and was tasked with finishing the innings. He and Miller bowled the next nine overs taking 5 for 21 between them. For the first time all day CHS looked to be in control of the match. Josh bowled the last over, grabbing a wicket with Grenfell finishing at 9 for 167.

Special mentions for the day to Miller and Eli who both reached 50, bowled their full complement (Miller also took three wickets) and kept for a session. This was a big effort as the temperature rose in the afternoon. Jacob and Jaren are to be commended for some really tight bowling in their spells as well. Congratulations to Charlie Patton and Lucas Newell who also made their CHS debut. Thank you to Pic for umpiring, Susan Doyle for scoring and the Grenfell team for travelling over. Our next game will be against Parkes or Willyama. More information to come.

Source: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.