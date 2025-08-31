CHS Relay Team off to State

Condobolin High School students Eli Heffernan, Baden Riley, Xavier Pawsey and Kody Martin will represent Western at the NSW CHS Athletics Carnival in Sydney in the Under 15’s Boys Four by 100 Metre Relay. They qualified for the state carnival after a great effort at the WSSA CHS Athletics Carnival in Dubbo recently. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.