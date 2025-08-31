CHS Relay Team off to State
Condobolin High School students Eli Heffernan, Baden Riley, Xavier Pawsey and Kody Martin will represent Western at the NSW CHS Athletics Carnival in Sydney in the Under 15’s Boys Four by 100 Metre Relay. They qualified for the state carnival after a great effort at the WSSA CHS Athletics Carnival in Dubbo recently. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
CHS Relay Team off to State
Condobolin High School students Eli Heffernan, Baden Riley, Xavier Pawsey [...]
Upgrades complete in Tullamore!
Parkes Shire Council shared that three exciting Tullamore community projects [...]
CHS Aboriginal Advisory Council inductees recognised
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School has established an Aboriginal [...]
CHS Basketball success
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin High School U15 Boys [...]
Very interesting cards at Bridge games
Bridge Our Wednesday evening Bridge is going well. It is [...]
A very successful Night at the Museum
A Night at the Museum was held last month on [...]