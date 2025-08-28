CHS NAIDOC Celebration Assembly

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly on Thursday, 24 July.

Students were recognised for their academic, sporting, cultural and community contributions.

Mrs Sheila Drew delivered the Welcome to Country, which was followed by one minute’s silence to acknowledge the passing of community Elders.

Mrs Wendy Scarce gave the Principal’s Address.

Guest speaker for the event was Marion Wighton-Packham (Wiradjuri Program Teacher and Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation).

She shared her powerful story of growing up on Wiradjuri land. She was raised by her loving parents alongside her ten siblings. Marion’s journey of strength, resilience, and commitment was a powerful message to all who attended the Assembly. She chose to work and help support her parents and family after school instead of going to university.

From cleaner and bookkeeper to school assistant, Marion had many varied roles before completing her teaching degree. She has taught at Condobolin Public School and now plays an important role as the Wiradjuri Language Program Teacher at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, where her passion for preserving and sharing her culture through language shines brightly and drives initiatives of cultural knowledge and understanding.

This was followed by the Condobolin High School student NAIDOC speech which was given by Summer Davis and Gemma O’Bryan. They shared stories of their families’ strength and resilience and reflected on qualities that have shaped their own identities and passion for continuing their cultural legacy.

The Galari Girls Dance Group members Raquel Read, Janayah Johnson and Mahayla Atkinson performed two Cultural Dances as part of the occasion.

Mrs Belinda Coe then addressed the formation of the Aboriginal Advisory Council and then completed the induction of the leadership members. Newly appointed inductees Janessa Coe, Kelsey Atkinson, Janayah Johnson, Kayos Parker, Kiarah Parker, William Coe, Kyleah Tangye, Raquel Read, Taya Donovan, Kimekah Rose Waites, Joseph Packham, Jaden Glasson, Brody Vaeau, Katina Brown, Aaliyah Kirby, Shayleen Coe, Charli Coe, Ashton Davis and Levi Johnson were all presented with their badges.

This was followed by the presentation of the NAIDOC Awards.

Achieving Above Expectations Awards went to Izayah Kirby-Calliss (Year Seven), Mahayla Atkinson (Year Eight), Kobie Whiley (Year Eight), Shayla Baker (Year Nine), Tyler Dargin (Year Nine), Taya Donovan (Year 10), Ann Coe (Year 10), Isabella Pearce (Year 11), Charli Coe (Year 11), Gemma O’Bryan (Year 12) and Summer Davis (Year 12).

This award was presented to students who have achieved in any area pertinent to the schooling experience. They will be a student who has produced a result that exceeds expectations of performance for their year/age or a previous achievement – this may be in an academic or sporting field, or any other school based activity. Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce and Mrs Sheila Drew presented these awards.

Gemma O’Bryan, Tayla Venables and Keaton Sloane received the Excellence in Leadership accolades.

These students through their words and actions demonstrate a high level of leadership and consistently set a great example for their peers. Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce and Mrs Belinda Coe presented these awards.

Quarn Colliss and Janayah Johnson collected Outstanding Contribution to the Community Awards. These students consistently contribute to the Condobolin community through volunteering, sporting or cultural efforts. Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Sean Crammond presented these awards.

The Culture and Heritage Awards went to Brody Varau and Raquel Read.

These students show a genuine interest in Aboriginal Culture and actively seek to improve their knowledge and understanding through academic, dance, art, language, or music. Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Matthew Heffernan presented these awards.

Ryan Baker and Sienna Smith received the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) Awards. These students have demonstrated consistent effort and application to all school endeavours. They are nominated by the AECG and were presented by Condobolin AECG President Marion Wighton-Packham and Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy.

Encouragement Awards went to Oscar Charters (Year Seven), Kelsey Atkinson (Year Seven), Kiarah Parker (Year Eight), William Coe (Year Eight), Mason Johnson (Year Nine), Baden Riley (Year Nine), Brianna Burston-Scotson (Year 10), Andrew Buckland (Year 10), Aaliyah Kirby (Year 11), Levi Johnson (Year 11), and William Morgan (Year 12). These were presented by Condobolin High School Head Teacher – Mathematics/Science Mrs Judith Davis.

Encouragement Awards are presented to students who have overcome adversity to apply themselves with diligence to their school work, with a focus on students who have a positive rate of attendance (sometimes despite circumstances beyond their control), make every effort to engage with their school work to the best of their ability, and have strong positive behaviours at school.

A special part of the Assembly was the announcement of the Principal’s Award. The Principal’s Awards were awarded to Jaden Glasson and Shayleen Coe. They both achieved at an outstanding level in all areas of school life.

Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy along with Elder Mrs Sheila Drew cut the NAIDOC Week celebratory cake.

Students, educators, and special guests were then able to enjoy a lovely morning tea in the school’s barbecue area.