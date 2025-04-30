CHS Morning Tea
Condobolin High School held their Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Thursday, 10 April. All special guests, recipients, and staff enjoyed a morning tea, which was served outside of the Food Technology rooms, at the conclusion of the official commemoration. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
