CHS holds a successful Athletics Carnival

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held a very successful Athletics Carnival on Friday, 6 June.

All students who participated showed skills and great sportsmanship.

The 12 Years Boy Girl Champion was Kelsey Atkinson.

Emmaline Blewitt took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Janayah Johnson was Runner Up. Izayah Kirby-Calliss collected 13 Years Boy Champion; with Macauley Packham was named Runner Up.

In the 14 Years category, Lacey Doyle was named Girl Champion, and Eli Heffernan was 14 Years Boy Champion. The Runners Up were Isabella Marsh and Lucas Newell.

Amelia Reavell was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Baden Riley 15 Years Boy Champion. Kyarah-Leigh Haworth and Kody Martin were Runners Up.

Nate Vincent was the 16 Years Boy Champion, while Sadie Haworth claimed 16 Years Girl Champion. The Runners Up were Jane Redenbach and Joshua Bennett.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Hudson Cartwright taking out the Open Boy Champion. Charli Coe and Zane Saunders were Runners Up.

The Champion of Champions for 2025 were Nate Vincent and Lacey Doyle.

Oxley (505 Points) was named House Champion for the 2025 Athletics Carnival.

Mitchell (467 Points) was second, Cunningham (463 Points) third, and Evans (324 Points) fourth.

Students and teachers were also able to compete for house points in several ways at the Athletics Carnival, including participating in Novelty Events such as the Inflatable Characters Race.