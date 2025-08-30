CHS Basketball success

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin High School U15 Boys Basketball team travelled to West Wyalong for the annual Western Combined High School gala day on Monday, 11 August.

“Condo won the event last year and progressed to the regional finals. This year however, we went with a young and inexperienced side with 8 of our 10 players only 12, 13 or 14 years old. The aim this year was to have fun, gain experience and develop skills, to build our capacity for the years to come,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Despite our inexperience, the boys performed extremely well, winning comfortably against Henry Lawson High (Grenfell), but going down against the older and bigger Forbes and West Wyalong teams.

“Badyn Williams led all scorers with 30 points over the day and was a real force inside the paint. Mason Johnson and Keaton Sloane rebounded powerfully, often outrebounding their taller opponents, whilst contributing 10 points each through the day. They were well backed up by Richard Coe who positioned himself well for a handy 4 points.

“Izayah Kirby showed his potential and athleticism with 18 points and some strong defence. Kye Kendall and Oscar Charters moved the ball, defended and shot well, scoring 11 and 7 points respectfully. They will be ones to watch in coming years. They were well supported with some sharp shooting from Tommy Kirkman who finished with 5 points, unlucky not to have more.

“William Coe’s speed and enthusiasm made it hard for his opponents as he finished with 6 points, whilst Myles Colliss controlled and directed the play beautifully, making excellent passes and setting up plays for his teammates, whilst also scoring 23 points himself.

“Coach Maier said, “The boys looked really good when they moved the ball and supported each other. They are to be commended on their teamwork and sportsmanship. There is a lot of potential with this group and this experience will make them all better players.” “The future of Condobolin High basketball is looking bright. Congratulations and well-done boys!” the post concluded.