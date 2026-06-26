CHS attends Western Gala Day

The Condobolin High School Open Boys Volleyball Team travelled to Bathurst to compete in the Western Gala Day recently. “The boys represented Condobolin High School with pride, displaying excellent teamwork, determination and sportsmanship throughout the day. They faced strong opposition and were unlucky to go down to Orange High School and Bathurst High School but fought hard to secure an exciting victory against Canobolas High School,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The team should be commended on the enthusiasm, skill and positive attitude they showed both on and off the court. Their conduct was a credit to themselves, our school and the wider Condobolin community.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.