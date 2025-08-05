CHS Athletics Age Champions announced

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held a very successful Athletics Carnival on Friday, 14 June.

All students who participated showed skills and great sportsmanship.

The Athletics Age Champions were recognised at the Semester One Celebration Assembly, which was held on Tuesday, 24 June.

The 12 Years Girl Champion was Kelsey Atkinson.

Emmaline Blewitt took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Izayah Kirby-Calliss collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Lacey Doyle was named Girl Champion, and Eli Heffernan was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Amelia Reavelll was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Baden Riley 15 Years Boy Champion.

Nate Vincent was the 16 Years Boy Champion, while Sadie Haworth claimed 16 Years Girl Champion.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Hudson Cartwright taking out the Open Boy Champion.

Oxley was named House Champion for the 2025 Athletics Carnival. Mitchell was second, Cunningham third, and Evans fourth.

The Swimming Age Champions and Cross Country Age Champions were also announced at the Semester One Celebration Assembly.

There were no 12 Years Boy Champion or 12 Years Girl Champion.

Tess Cunningham took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Macauley Packham collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Kelise Dargin was named Girl Champion, and Kobie Whiley was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Amelia Reavell was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Tyler Dargin 15 Years Boy Champion.

Ryley Smith was the 16 Years Boy Champion, with Alex McBean named 16 Years Girl Champion.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Hudson Cartwright taking out the Open Boy Champion.

The Cross Country Age Champions were recognised next.

There were no 12 Years Boy Champion or 12 Years Girl Champion.

Emmaline Blewitt took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Izayah Kirby-Calliss collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Isabella Marsh was named Girl Champion, and Kobie Whiley was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Charles Patton was named 15 Years Boy Champion, while Brianna Burston-Scotson was named 15 Years Girl Champion.

The 16 Years Girl Champion was Kiara Rousetty, and Joshua Bennett was crowned 16 Years Boy Champion. Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion. There was no Open Boy Champion.