CHS Agriculture excursion

Condobolin High School Year 12 Agriculture students visited Kiagarthur as part of their Farm Product Study focusing on lamb production on Wednesday, 26 March. “Thanks to Troy and Liz (Cruickshank) for giving us a tour around the livestock operations to see the feed mixing and technology used in producing lamb,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. ABOVE: Liz Cruickshank (far left) and Troy Cruickshank (far right) of Kiagarthur with Condobolin High School students Arabella Blewitt, Emma Patton, Emily Miles and Tara Hughes. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.