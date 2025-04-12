CHS Agriculture excursion
Condobolin High School Year 12 Agriculture students visited Kiagarthur as part of their Farm Product Study focusing on lamb production on Wednesday, 26 March. “Thanks to Troy and Liz (Cruickshank) for giving us a tour around the livestock operations to see the feed mixing and technology used in producing lamb,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. ABOVE: Liz Cruickshank (far left) and Troy Cruickshank (far right) of Kiagarthur with Condobolin High School students Arabella Blewitt, Emma Patton, Emily Miles and Tara Hughes. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Rugby League Trials Success
Congratulations to all Condobolin Public School players that worked hard [...]
CHS Agriculture excursion
Condobolin High School Year 12 Agriculture students visited Kiagarthur as [...]
CJCA players recognised for their efforts
By Melissa Blewitt Junior cricketers were recognised for their commitment [...]
Exceptional Citizenship
Condobolin High School students Joshua Dabinett, Badyn Williams, Lucas Newell [...]
Rotary holds a free barbecue
Rotary Club of Condobolin held a free sausage sizzle outside [...]
Successful Pet Health Clinics held
By Melissa Blewitt Successful Pet Health Clinics were held across [...]