Christmas Twilight Gymkhana held
On Friday, 28 November Condobolin Pony Club held a Christmas Twilight Gymkhana and Christmas games night. All 32 members participated with their horses, with ages ranging from three to
13 years. All the children had a wonderful time. The winners were presented with ribbons and all children received Certificates. At the conclusion of the event, everyone enjoyed barbecue dinner.
Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
