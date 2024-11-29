Christmas craft at SACC Playgroup

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres have officially started Christmas Craft at Playgroup. There was also lots of other fun to be had at Playgroup. Playgroup is held each Tuesday during school terms. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.

