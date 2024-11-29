Christmas craft at SACC Playgroup
Condobolin Schools As Community Centres have officially started Christmas Craft at Playgroup. There was also lots of other fun to be had at Playgroup. Playgroup is held each Tuesday during school terms. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.
Latest News
Raising funds for Catholic Missions
On Thursday 14th November, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Christmas craft at SACC Playgroup
Condobolin Schools As Community Centres have officially started Christmas Craft [...]
Kiacatoo CWA
Kiacatoo CWA November 2024 Our last Meeting was held on [...]
CPS holds Grandparents ‘High Tea’
Condobolin Public School celebrated amazing grandparents and special people in [...]
Man charged with murder after being arrested in Tullamore
A man faced court on Wednesday, 13 November charged with [...]
Medcalf elected to CMA Board
Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf has been elected to the [...]