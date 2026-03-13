Chloe begins Apprenticeship

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Former Trundle Central School student Chloe has been accepted as a First Year Apprentice with Webz Electrical in Parkes.

Chloe brings a strong work ethic, willingness to learn and is already proving to be a valuable asset on site and a great addition to the Webz Electrical crew.

Chloe completed her work experience through school as an electrician and found her love for the trade.

When asked what she’s most excited to learn about in the electrical field, she said “I am lucky enough to have a big variety of work at Webz which will broaden my knowledge on all things electrical which I am most excited about.”

Trundle Central School shared their support and expressed how proud they are of the former student in a post on their Facebook page.

“We support and nurture all pathways to student success, empowering young women and all students to break barriers and excel in their chosen trades. Well done Chloe!!” the post read.

Sources: Trundle Central School Facebook page and Webz Electrical Facebook page. Image Credits: Webz Electrical Facebook page.