Charlie excels

Condobolin High School student Charlie Patton will compete at the NSW Combined High Schools Swimming Carnival, after a successful day in the pool at the Western School Sports Association event at Dubbo recently. Charlie will contest the 100 metre butterfly event in his age group. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 27/03/2024By

Latest News

Charlie excels

01/04/2024|

Condobolin High School student Charlie Patton will compete at the [...]

We recommend