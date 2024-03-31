Charlie excels
Condobolin High School student Charlie Patton will compete at the NSW Combined High Schools Swimming Carnival, after a successful day in the pool at the Western School Sports Association event at Dubbo recently. Charlie will contest the 100 metre butterfly event in his age group. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
