Charlica represents Trundle
On Saturday 8th March, Charlica Schnitger (right) proudly represented Trundle at the Young Woman Zone 6 regional finals in Dubbo.
Charlica showcased grace, determination, and community spirit every step of the way. While she didn’t progress to the next round, Charlica continues to pave the way for future young woman of the Trundle area.
“We are all so proud of you, Charlica—you’re a fantastic ambassador!” read a post on the Trundle Show Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Show Facebook page.
