Latest News
Charli shows skills to be selected
Condobolin High School student Charli Coe has been selected in [...]
Condo Auto Sports opens season with a Double Header
Condo Auto Sports began the 2025 season with a Double [...]
Passport to Better Health
Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) delivered a Passport to Better [...]
CSU visit senior students
On Wednesday 12th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School had a [...]
Logan shows skills to make team
Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond has been named in [...]
Taronga Zoomobile visits School
On Thursday 20th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School had a [...]