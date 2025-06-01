Charli selected

Latest News
Reading rockstars
Condobolin Public School Classes KB and KJ are committed to [...]
Fundraising for Cancer Clinical Trials
A Black Tie fundraiser was held at the Condobolin Railway [...]
2025 Athletics Carnival Results
Tottenham Central School held their 2025 Athletics Carnival on Friday [...]
Demonstrating genuine kindness
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Three students demonstrated genuine [...]
Condobolin Netball Winter Competition
By Melissa Blewitt The 2025 Condobolin Netball Association Incorporated Women’s [...]
Health in focus as MHERV visits Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt The Rotary Clubs of NSW Men’s Health [...]