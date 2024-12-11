Change of Season event
On Monday, 2 December Condobolin High School celebrated the change of season. The school welcomed in Summer with an ice-cream treat for all students who were there on the day. “Change of Season is an attendance initiative to encourage student attendance. Did you know when students improve their attendance rates, they improve their academic prospects and chances for graduating,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Change of Season event
On Monday, 2 December Condobolin High School celebrated the change [...]
Condo Comes Alive Street Festival
Condobolin’s Bathurst Street was buzzing with energy and excitement on [...]
Rex Press Exhibition opens
An Art Exhibition by Rex Press is now on display [...]
School BBQ
A delicious BBQ lunch took place after the Christmas Concert [...]
Navigating Tullibigeal
Tullibigeal Central School K/1 students went on a navigating trip [...]
Making burgers for the Aussie Hamburger Unit
On Thursday 21st November, Tottenham Central School Stage 4 Mandatory [...]