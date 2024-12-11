Change of Season event

On Monday, 2 December Condobolin High School celebrated the change of season. The school welcomed in Summer with an ice-cream treat for all students who were there on the day. “Change of Season is an attendance initiative to encourage student attendance. Did you know when students improve their attendance rates, they improve their academic prospects and chances for graduating,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.