Latest News
Huge success at the Burgoyne Speech Night
On Wednesday 22nd October, Tottenham Central School students attended the [...]
Cleo and Quade Captains
By Melissa Blewitt Cleo Whiley and Quade Peterson have been [...]
Students chat with Jamie Chaffey at Parliament House
Ungarie Central School students recently made a trip to Parliament [...]
Chad scores 51
Chad Worland (Kiacatoo) made 51 Not Out on Saturday, 15 [...]
Stage 5 explore Data Analysis
In Mathematics, Stage 5 Tottenham Central Schools students have been [...]
Year 6 HSIE Transition Adventure
On Thursday 6th November, Tullamore Central School Year 6 students [...]