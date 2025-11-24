Chad scores 51

Chad Worland (Kiacatoo) made 51 Not Out on Saturday, 15 November. He also took one wicket, one catch and achieved a stumping in the same game. Congratulations, Chad! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 19/11/2025By

Latest News

Chad scores 51

25/11/2025|

Chad Worland (Kiacatoo) made 51 Not Out on Saturday, 15 [...]

We recommend