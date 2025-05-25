Chad chasing his dreams at full speed

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Chad Worland is intent on chasing after his motorcycle dreams at full speed.

The tenacious 10-year-old has signed his first sponsorship deal with DJM Racing (Blayney) and is looking forward to a big racing season with his family by his side.

Chad’s outstanding performances over several years, saw DJM Racing realise his potential and reward his commitment to his craft.

“I am very excited to be part of the team at DJM Racing,” Chad said.

“I am so lucky to have been chosen, and I feel happy and nervous at the same time [about signing the contract].”

DJM will follow Chad to most events that he will be competing at this year and give him the support he needs with bike maintenance and much more.

His parents, Jake and Naomi along with sisters Arlee and Reba could not be prouder of his achievements.

“Chad has a massive heart for this sport and his dedication to this sport is nothing short of amazing,” Jake and Naomi said.

“His love for the sport is nothing short of amazing and he works hard to achieve what he does as it doesn’t just come to him.”

Chad first got on a bike and held the throttle at the tender age of two. He shares a passion for motorbikes with his dad, who encourages him to train hard and reach for the stars.

When competition, Chad’s race number is 246, which is a nod to his birth date. During the race season, Chad trains on a Wednesday and attends the gym twice a week for fitness. He is also a proud

member of the Condo Auto Sports Club.

So far this year (from February) Chad has done a massive 7,111 kilometres travelling to different events to compete each weekend with many more kilometres to come. The longest distance travelled last year was to Bunbury in Western Australia to compete at the Australian titles.

Chad’s determination and adventurous spirit has seen him gain entry into the 2025 Hattah Desert Race which will take place in Mildura at the beginning of July. He will be joined by a number of mates from Condobolin at this event.

He will also be competing in the Australian titles in South Australia at the end of the race season for 2025.

Congratulations Chad, and all the best chasing your motorcycle dreams!