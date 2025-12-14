Celebrating second Lake Cargelligo Business Awards

Friday, November 21, was a big night for the Lake Cargelligo business community, as the second Lake Cargelligo Business Awards was held at the Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club, which got underway at 6pm.

The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of not only local businesses but the individuals that work in those businesses. Community members from Lake Cargelligo and surrounding districts were treated to a selection of delicious food from the Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club Chinese restaurant and Mina’s Fingerfood Catering.

Delivered in partnership between Lower Lachlan Community Services and Growing Lachlan the event highlighted the strength and spirit of the region’s business community.

Major Sponsor for the event was Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club, with additional sponsorship from premium partners Paisley Robertson, Inprintz, Rockingham, Water NSW, and Lake Cargelligo IGA. Event partners included Outback Builders, Hillston Bendigo Bank, Elders Lake Cargelligo, and RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers.

The event was fortunate to have Sarah Armstrong, developer of the SparkDrop app taking up MC duties for the evening. Ms Armstrong developed the free app to allow farmers to record their rainfall and share the information with their local community.

Guests were treated to live entertainment from Adam Kerezsy and The Cold Cowboys, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere. rounding out a memorable night of community pride and celebration.

Lower Lachlan Community Services and Growing Lachlan extend their heart-felt congratulations to all nominees and award winners. “Your dedication, innovation, and commitment to our region are what make Lake Cargelligo such a vibrant and resilient community. We also thank our generous sponsors, whose support makes this event possible, and the wider community for taking the time to vote and celebrate local excellence.We invite everyone to complete our feedback survey. Your insights help us continue to grow and improve the Lake Cargelligo Business Awards.”

The following are the nominees for each category.

Category: Outstanding Employee

• Alyssa Ward – Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre

• Emily Hockey – Lake Cargelligo Central School

• Jessica Fathers – Lake Cargelligo Earling Learning Centre

• Ed Vitucci – Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club

• Robyn McMillan – Foodworks Lake Cargelligo

• Jacinta Elwin – St Francis Xavier Primary School

• Krystle Ferris – Royal Hotel Euabalong

• Taryn Kendall – Lake Cargelligo Central School

• Shane Phillips – Home Hardware

• Rachael Taggert – Lake Cargelligo Family Practice

• Talisha Brown – Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club

• Rachael Monk – Fisho’s Hotbake

• Gabby Pawsey – Central West Family Support

• Rachael Chamen – Lower Lachlan Community Services

• Ashlee Tait – Lower Lachlan Community Services

• Winner: Robyn McMillan from Foodworks Lake Cargelligo

Category: Outstanding Community Organisation

• Lake Cargelligo JRL

• Lake Cargelligo Show Society

• Murrin Bridge LALC

• Central West Family Support

• Murrin Bridge Preschool

• Lake Cargelligo Hospital Auxillary

• Lower Lachlan Community Services

• Lake Cargelligo Youth Centre

• Winner: Murrin Bridge Preschool

Category: Outstanding Business in Agriculture

• Summit Agriculture

• Ag ‘n’ Vet Lake Cargelligo

• Elders Lake Cargelligo

• Winner: Summit Agriculture

Category: Employer of Choice

• Lake Cargelligo Taxi Truck

• Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre

• St Francis Xavier Primary School

• Murrin Bridge Preschool

• Home Hardware

• Heart to Hand

• Commercial Hotel

• Winner: Murrin Bridge Preschool

Category: Outstanding Customer Service

• Foram – IGA Lake Cargelligo

• Layla Pawsey – IGA Lake Cargelligo

• Lake Cargelligo Taxi Truck

• Lake Cargelligo Home Hardware

• Elders Lake Cargelligo

• Bella McFadyen The Fine Filly

• Ed Vitucci – Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club

• Natasha Munro – Hair By Natasha

• RSP Welding & Maintenance

• Pascale Bardawil – Lake Cargelligo Newsagency

• Inprintz Group

• AgNvet Lake Cargelligo

• Ivy Longmire – Elders Lake Cargelligo

• Commercial Hotel

• Broden Imrie – Lake Taxi Truck

• Shane Phillips – Home Hardware

• St Mary’s Pharmacy

• Justin Loxley – Lake Cargelligo Post Office

• Kristy Brooks – Lower Lachlan Community Services

• Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club Chinese

• Winner: Broden Imrie from Lake Taxi Truck

Category: Apprentice or Trainee of the Year

• Jennifer Tabada – Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre

• Sam Chamen – LTS Built

• Leah Hayward – Elders Lake Cargelligo

• Winner: Sam Chamen

Category: Outstanding Young Business Leader

• Sara Smith – Elders Lake Cargelligo

• Benjamin Harris – Murrin Bridge LALC

• Jessica Fathers – Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre

• Ben Brown – Ben Brown Machinery Repairs

• Harry Anderson – Andersons Auto Repairs

• Layne Smith – LTS Built

• Jamieson Stewart – Stewart Contracting Solutions

• Reg Pawsey – RSP Welding & Maintenance Solutions

• Winner: Jessica Fathers

Category: Business of the Year

• Inprintz

• Terrappee Group

• Lake Cargelligo Home Hardware

• Cargelligo Auto Parts

• Lake Taxi Truck

• Elders Lake Cargelligo

• Hair By Natasha

• The Fine Filly

• Commercial Hotel

• AgNvet Lake Cargelligo

• Shell Service Station

• Ian’s Mowing Service

• Kristy The Label

• Heart2Hand

• Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club

• Winner: Commercial Hotel

Story and Images sourced from Lake News.

Images taken by Kristy Brooks.