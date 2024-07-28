Celebrating NAIDOC Week

In the last week of term 2, Lake Cargelligo Central School celebrated NAIDOC Week.

Days 1, 2 and 3 were printed last weeks edition of the Argus (10/7/24).

On Day 4 (Thursday 4th July), students took part in creating Aboriginal inspired artwork. After deciding collectively on their planning phase they painted on calico, with the help and guidance of some secondary students. Well done everyone.

On day 5 (Friday 5th July), students continued making more Johnny Cakes in the hall. The students all enjoyed the process of making them and then enjoyed the eating of them. A huge thank you to Aunty Josie for this mammoth effort. Day 5 also included workshops on bracelet weaving which was continued on from earlier in the week. The students all had the opportunity to create a bracelet of their chosen colours, but it wasn’t as easy as it looked. More Jonny Cakes were also enjoyed by all with Aunty Josie making more than 140 cakes!

To conclude the busy week of celebrations, the school ended with a delicious BBQ and an enthusiastic song and dance item, delivered by the infants students at the end of day 5. The students all had an enjoyable week.

A HUGE ‘thank you’ to Aunty Josie, Uncle Minya and Aunty Ally and the rest of the team for the incredible effort that they have put into the smooth running of the entire week. A shout out also to the students who have helped throughout the week long activities. Well done to all those involved.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.