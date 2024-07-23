Celebrating NAIDOC Week

On Monday 1st July, Lake Cargelligo Central School began NAIDOC Week. The school celebrated with various activities each day.

On Day One (Monday 1st July), the school opened their NAIDOC Week with Aunty Josie carrying out a cleansing smoking ceremony for all staff and students. Students engaged in Bush Schools with Uncle Minya and competitive Aboriginal games with Toole.

This years theme Keep the fire burning: BLAK, LOUD & PROUD is about celebrating the unyielding spirit of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and the enduring strength of Indigenous cultures.

On Day Two (Tuesday 2nd July) the school had another day full of fun and cultural activities across the school including painting, Bush Schools and Johnny Cakes!

The next day (Wednesday 3rd July) Uncle Hayden begun to paint an Aboriginal mural in the Cultural Garden which he started planning out on day two.

On Day Three (Wednesday 3rd July) some of the students made Johnny Cakes with Aunty Josie in the hall. The students all had a hand in making their own, which were then cooked. They were a big hit and went down well. Thank you Aunty Josie.

The day continued on and the Yinaagang girls gave instructions to others in some weaving workshops. The aim was to create a woven bracelet, as part of our Naidoc Week Activities.

Well done to this great group of young instructors.

The mural also began with staff and students taking up brushes and sponges along side Uncle Hayden to bring the wall to life!

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.