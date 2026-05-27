Celebrating Mother’s Day
On Friday 8th May, Lake Cargelligo Central School celebrated Mother’s Day at school with a special Morning Tea that was very well attended by parents, grandparents and family members.
Guests had the opportunity to visit classrooms and spend time with students before enjoying a delicious morning tea in the primary playground.
The Primary Captains did a wonderful job welcoming guests as they arrived at the school and assisting with directions where needed. Other students proudly helped by manning drink stations and circulating with food throughout the morning. All students involved represented the school exceptionally well and should be very proud of their efforts.
Adding to the celebrations, three lucky mums were the recipients of small gifts through a random lucky ticket draw. It was wonderful to see so many parents, family and community members able to join the event and share in the special occasion.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Newsletter.
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