Celebrating Maddi and Tori
On Thursday 21st November, Tottenham Central School celebrated the Year 12 Graduation of Maddi and Tori, two outstanding students of Tottenham Central School. It was a wonderful evening at the Tottenham Golf Club, filled with smiles, laughter, and plenty of proud moments. Congratulations, Maddi and Tori, on reaching this significant milestone! “We wish you all the best as you step into the next chapter of your journey.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
