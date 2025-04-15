Celebrating Harmony Day and Down Syndrome Day

Lake Cargelligo Central School celebrated Harmony Day and Down Syndrome Day on Friday 21st March. It gave the students the opportunity to wear orange and crazy socks to school. This was widely supported in the primary classes. “It was great to see such good support for these worthy causes.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

