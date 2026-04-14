Celebrating Harmony Day
In K/1/2, Trundle Central School students celebrated Harmony Week by reading the beautiful stories ‘I’m Australian Too’ and ‘Whoever You Are’ by Mem Fox.
To show what they learned, students created a giant collaborative artwork using their own hands. Every hand is unique, just like each student in the classroom.
-Favourite Things – Some students drew the hobbies, toys and activities they love.
– Favourite Colours – Others decorated their hands with bright colours and patterns that show their personality.
-A Perfect Fit – When they put all of their hands together, they formed a beautiful masterpiece that represents their class.
“Our message is simple but powerful: even though we are all different, when we come together everyone is included, everyone is welcome, and everyone belongs.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“This artwork is more than just a display on our wall. It’s a daily reminder that our differences make our classroom stronger and more beautiful.
Every time we see our hands together, we remember to be kind, inclusive and make sure everyone feels they belongs.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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