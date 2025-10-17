Celebrating Aunty Josie

Lake Cargelligo Central School is incredibly proud to share that their much-loved Aunty Josie has been honoured with being awarded a very prestigious Nanga Mai Award for Outstanding Leadership in Aboriginal Education.

Aunty Josie’s strength, dedication and unwavering commitment to Lake Cargelligo School and Aboriginal Education has left an immeasurable mark on the school community. Her leadership not only enriches the lives of the students but also strengthens the connections between culture, learning, and community every single day.

“We are so blessed to have Aunty Josie guiding, inspiring, and walking beside us. This award is a true reflection of the incredible impact she has made in the lives of our students, staff, and families in our community and beyond. Please join us in congratulating Aunty Josie on this well-deserved recognition – our hearts are bursting with pride!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.