Celebrating 70 years of Pipe Bands in Condo

The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band thanks the members of the business community for agreeing to display the band’s memorabilia as part of their 70th anniversary celebrations.

The posters were delivered late last week and are beginning to be displayed in shop windows along the main street, recording the band’s involvement in the community as far back as 1956. They will be in place until after Anzac Day to allow everyone to time to see them.

We are looking forward to catching up with present and former members of the band on Anzac Day, when we will lead the march from the RSL to the Memorial gates, either marching or being

conveyed in the vintage vehicles, before returning to the RSL for lunch together.

A reminder that the Condobolin and District Historical Society’s museum is already displaying a portion of the memorabilia and will be open with free entry for extended hours on Anzac weekend,

Saturday 10 until 4 and Sunday 10 until 1, with light refreshments available.

Contributed.