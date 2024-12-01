Cathy and Danielle win a close contest to reach final

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Thursday 21st November four ladies took to the green to play social bowls, Beryl Field and Yvonne Johnson played Liz Goodsell and Pam Nicholl after 12 ends Liz and Pam were declared the winners 14 to 9.

On 22nd November Felicity Saunders and Raechel Bendall played their minor singles game, it was a very close game from start to finish with one end to play the score being 22 to 24, Felicity picked up a 3 to secure her the win, well done ladies.

Saturday 23rd November saw Mel Rees take on Jo Thorpe in the minor singles, was a close game after 9 ends but Mel started to sneak away winning the game 25 to 12, well done ladies on a great game.

On Sunday 24th November in very warm conditions Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson played Yvonne Johnson & Pam Nicholl in the semi-final of the Ladies pairs, what started out as a game ones for 8 ends, Cathy and Danielle started to sneak away winning a 3 then a 2 and then a 4, after nearly 4 hours of play Cathy and Danielle won the game 23 to 10.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.