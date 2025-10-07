Can Assist Charity Day

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday was the Can Assist Charity Day and what a day it was! KeyAgri kindly sponsored the day, thank you Haydon for your support. A field of 102 players played a four person ambrose. It was the very colourful team of Clive Dunne, Paula Volavola, Steve Taylor and Andrew Brasnett who blitzed the field with 51 1/8 nett. Second place went to fathers and sons team of Zac and Cody Martin, Brenny and Baden Riley with 54nett.

NTP all grades Steve Taylor, No 11 Greg McCumstie, Paula Volavola and Callan Venables, No 17 Steve Taylor No 7 second shot kindly sponsored by Heff was Jake Haddrill.

Monday’s golf was a 4bbb kindly sponsored by the Condobolin Newsagency, thank you once again for supporting Condo Golf. The winners on a countback with 48 points was Mick and Vicki Hanlon from Andrew Burley and Thomas Birkett. NTPs went to Steve Beattie and Jordan Smith.

For the new Golf Australia Connect system to work we please, please need all golfing members to log into golf.com.au and verify their account! For anyone having difficulties please ask for help.

Mister Nothegreen.