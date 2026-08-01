CAHS unveils new brand and website

A fresh new look, inspired by culture and community, with the same commitment to community-led, culturally safe care.

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) is proud to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity and brand-new website, marking an exciting new chapter for the organisation and its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, culturally safe healthcare for the Condobolin community.

Launched on Friday, 10 July, the new website has been designed to make it easier for community members to access information about CAHS services, programs, health promotions and events, while reflecting the organisation’s vision of providing care beyond the clinic. The refreshed brand has been developed to better represent who CAHS is today—community-led, compassionate, culturally grounded, welcoming, holistic and supportive.

At the heart of the new brand is a unique artwork created by local Aboriginal woman and Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Board member, Allana Newman. Inspired by Wiradjuri culture and Country, the artwork tells the story of CAHS as a place where people come together across generations for connection, healing, learning and belonging.

The artwork represents a meeting place for our mob, reflecting the enduring strength of community, the importance of shared knowledge and the central role of culture in supporting health and wellbeing. Its earthy colour palette is drawn from the landscapes of Wiradjuri Country, with a particular focus on the Lachlan River—a lifeblood of the region that has sustained Aboriginal people for countless generations. Flowing throughout the design, the river symbolises life, movement, connection and continuity.

Most importantly, the artwork reflects the role of Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service as a trusted place where culture, community and healthcare come together. It represents our commitment to walking alongside our people, honouring our past, supporting our present and strengthening the health and wellbeing of future generations.

Chief Executive Officer Megan Dixon said the brand refresh is about much more than a new logo.

“Our new brand is a celebration of who we are as an organisation and who we serve. Having artwork created by local Aboriginal artist and Board member Allana Newman makes this brand deeply authentic and meaningful. It reflects our connection to Wiradjuri Country, our community and the values that guide everything we do.”

“This is about telling our story in a way that reflects who we are and what we stand for. Our community deserves a health service that is welcoming, modern and culturally strong. Our new brand captures our commitment to walking alongside people through every stage of life—not just when they’re unwell, but by supporting health, wellbeing, culture and connection.”

Board Chair Kevin Read said the new brand reflects both the organisation’s proud history and its future direction.

“This artwork belongs to our community. It reflects our identity, our culture and our shared commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal people. We are incredibly proud to showcase artwork created by one of our own Board members that tells the story of our people and our place.”

Alongside the website launch, the new brand will be progressively introduced across the organisation over the coming months, including:

•Staff uniforms

•Building signage

•Vehicles

•Business cards

•Promotional materials

•Social media

•Community resources and publications

This staged rollout will ensure a smooth transition while maintaining continuity for patients and community members.

The new website will become the central place for community members to:

•Learn about CAHS services and programs

•Find clinic information and health resources

•Keep up to date with community events and promotions

•Access the latest news from CAHS

•Sign up to receive regular newsletters and organisational updates

By subscribing through the website, community members will receive the latest information about health services, clinics, community events, health campaigns, employment opportunities and organisational news directly to their inbox.

The refreshed brand and website represent CAHS’s continued investment in strengthening the way it communicates and connects with the community while remaining true to its purpose of providing culturally safe, community-led healthcare that supports healthier people, stronger families and stronger communities.

As the organisation approaches three decades of serving the Condobolin community, the new brand honours its history while looking confidently toward the future—a future grounded in culture, guided by community and committed to better health for generations to come.

Visit us from Friday, 10 July

CAHS invites everyone to explore their new website from Friday, 10 July to discover the range of services available and subscribe to receive their newsletters and updates. Staying connected has never been easier, and they look forward to sharing their journey with the community.

Media Release (Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service).