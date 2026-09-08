CAHS team strengthens support

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) Social and Emotional Wellbeing team members Sharmaine Cain and Isabel Coe have strengthened their skills to support local young people after completing Love Bites Facilitator Training in Dubbo.

The training focused on developing child-safe, culturally safe and inclusive environments where young people feel respected, heard and valued. It also provided participants with further knowledge in trauma-informed practice, including understanding the impacts of trauma, responding appropriately to disclosures and facilitating group activities that encourage healthy relationships and wellbeing.

Following the training, Ms Cain and Ms Coe brought new skills and approaches back to CAHS, including creating welcoming spaces where young people feel safe to participate, using communication strategies based on empathy and understanding, and responding confidently to challenging situations while maintaining trust and connection.

The training also strengthened their ability to recognise when a young person may require additional support, follow appropriate safeguarding processes and build stronger relationships through active listening.

CAHS said investing in staff development was an important part of supporting the wider community.

By continuing to build the skills and knowledge of its team, CAHS is enhancing its ability to provide culturally safe, high-quality services that support the wellbeing and development of young people in Condobolin.